GAWU new union for Guyana Gold Board workers

The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU) was on Wednesday named the new representative of the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) workers.

This comes after a poll between the Union and the General Workers Union (GWU) concluded.

Results from polling stations set up at the GGB offices in Georgetown, Region One, Port Kaituma (Barima-Waini) and Region Seven, Bartica (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) saw the GAWU securing the greater portion of votes among the two unions.

In a statement from the GAWU, the Union said it was approached by the workers of the GGB after they felt the representation from the GWU was lacking. Workers subsequently completed GAWU application forms, and the Union submitted its application to the Trade Union Recognition and Certification Board (TURCB).

Following the TURCB’s consideration of the GAWU application, a poll was ordered to determine which Union enjoyed the majority support of the workers.

The GAWU has said it welcomes the workers of the GGB to its fold, as it works to improve the benefits of the workers and other conditions of work.

Established in 1961, the Union is the largest trade union in Guyana, representing almost 20,000 workers, including the overwhelming majority of sugar workers who are employed in the country’s largest industry. GAWU also represents workers in fish processing, forestry, rice processing, distilleries, services, offices and some other places.