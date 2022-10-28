GAWL calls for investigation into SOCU’s arrest of lawyer

Guyana Association of Women Lawyers condemns the arrest of Counsel by Special Organised Crime Unit

The Guyana Association of Women Lawyers (GAWL) vehemently condemns the actions taken by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) in arresting Attorney-at-Law, Tamieka Clarke.

SOCU by their actions intimidated Ms. Clarke and prevented her from executing her duties to her client. At no time should an Attorney-at-Law be fearful of executing his/her duties.

An Attorney-at-Law has the legal right and responsibility to offer legal counsel to their client. One such responsibility is to remind the client that he/she cannot be compelled to give evidence in a criminal matter, which is enshrined in Article 144(7) of the Constitution of Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

The Attorney-at-Law advising her client that he has a right to remain silent during an interview is not outside of the scope of the law.

We call on the commissioner of Police to issue an apology and cause an investigation to be promptly conducted into the actions of SOCU.