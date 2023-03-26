Gas-to-Energy project progressing smoothly; Pres Ali says will provide major economic benefits for Region 3

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Saturday, inspected the ongoing preparatory works for the Wales Gas-to-Energy project in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

The President, accompanied by Deodat Indar, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, visited the wharf facility which is being developed at a cost of US$15 million.

The Wales Gas-to-Energy project, with an estimated cost of over US$1 billion, is the largest investment made in Guyana’s electricity sector. Upon completion, it is expected to cut energy costs in half.

President Ali said that the work on the project is progressing smoothly. He emphasised the importance of keeping the citizens informed about the progress being made on the project, which includes the pipeline and the development surrounding the power plant.

While emphasising the complexities of the project, the president highlighted that the construction of the wharf facility is being done in conjunction with the construction of the 2.5 km-long roads.

“There are some specific engineering specifications that have to be met in the development of this road and wharf facility,” he said.

The head of state added, “this is a very complex project, maybe one of the most complex projects we have undertaken in the history of our country that requires specific skills.”

The head of state said it is important to note that the development began in challenging swamp conditions, and a service road had to be developed to access the site.

The road, he said, will be upgraded and maintained to serve the surrounding community and for emergency purposes.

“This new planning area will be transformed drastically. In another two to three years, it will become unrecognisable in the context of the industrial development and the entire development that will take place here,” the president noted.

President Ali also highlighted that the project will help to stimulate economic growth within the region.

“Imagine what it will do for the people around here, the real value for people’s property will go up,” he said.

He also spoke of the economic impact of the project, which will stimulate economic growth by providing a reliable source of energy for industrial and commercial activities.

Minister Indar explained that the project also involves the evacuation of power. This, he said requires the installation of a 230 KV transmission line, which will transfer power from the plant to Garden of Eden and then to Vreed-en-Hoop. The power will also need to connect to the control centre being constructed in Eccles.

“So, all the different parts of this project are out to tender. Some of them are very close to submitting their bids as well. So, all those things are running parallel, at the same time”, the minister said.

Minister Indar stated that while the major project is underway, efforts are also being made to ensure that the necessary infrastructure is in place to allow residents to have access to their lands within the area.

President Ali also visited other development projects in Region Three including the Schoonord to Crane highway. [DPI]

