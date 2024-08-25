Gas-to-Energy contractor commits to engaging youths on opportunities available

LNDCH4 Guyana (Lindsayca/CH4) in collaboration with the Ministry of Natural Resources, hosted a two-day educational initiative aimed at empowering the next generation of leaders in the energy sector.

As part of the Youths in Natural Resources Apprenticeship Program, 40 young participants were given the unique opportunity to visit and explore the Gas to Energy power plant construction site on August 20th and 22nd, 2024.

This initiative reflects LNDCH4 Guyana’s ongoing commitment to supporting Guyana’s

sustainable development and engaging youth leaders in the country’s growing energy industry.

The program included a comprehensive presentation on the Gas to Energy power plant project, detailing its significance to the nation’s energy future and its role in reducing Guyana’s carbon footprint. The tour of the construction site allowed the participants to witness firsthand the progress being made on this landmark project.

Mr. Humberto Lopez, Country Manager of LNDCH4 Guyana who conducted the presentation

noted “The Gas to Energy project is a cornerstone of Guyana’s energy transition, and it is

crucial that our young people are engaged and informed about the opportunities and challenges in this sector. We believe that initiatives like this will inspire the next generation to take an active role in the country’s energy future.”

During the visit, the participants received a motivational speech delivered by Mr. Kesh Nandlall, the head of Guyana Power and Light (GPL). Mr. Nandlall, who was on-site for a separate meeting, took the time to share his insights on the energy sector’s potential and the importance of youth involvement in shaping Guyana’s future.

LNDCH4 Guyana and the Ministry of Natural Resources are committed to continuing their

collaboration to foster greater youth engagement in the energy sector. This partnership not only underscores the LNDCH4 Guyana’s dedication to education but also its mission to harness Guyana’s natural resources in an environmentally responsible manner, paving the way for a sustainable and prosperous future for all Guyanese.

