Gas Station pump attendants to be charged with larceny

Two women who are employed as pump attendants at the Alpha Petroleum Gas Station at Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara are expected to be charged with larceny.

The duo alleged that at around 19:17hrs last night, during a five minute power outage, an unidentifiable male approached on a bicycle and robbed the gas station of $132,796.

But police said it took the workers some five minutes after power was restored to inform a neighbour of what transpired.

“At no time did they report the matter to the police, but after awhile they contacted the proprietor and informed him,” police said.

Police said the women were placed in custody based on investigations carried out and are expected to be charged with larceny by clerk or servant.