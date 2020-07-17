Gary Best trial over cyclist’s death set for October

Executive Member of the Peoples National Congress Reform (PNC/R), Gary Best is expected to stand trial in October 2020 for causing the death of national cyclist, Jude Bentley.

This was revealed by Magistrate Rondel Weaver.

Initially, Best was not required to plea to the charge, which detailed that on February 8, 2020, at Clive Lloyd Drive, Georgetown, he drove motorcar PRR 8182 in a dangerous manner to the public, thereby causing the death of Bentley.

Magistrate Faith McGusty had heard the matter and accepted a bail application presented by Attorneys Nigel Hughes and James Bond. Best was granted bail in the sum of $500,000.

Further, Best was then escorted to the courtroom of Magistrate Clive Nurse to answer to another charge, which alleged that on the same day at the same location, he drove while under the influence of alcohol.

The court heard that a breathalyser test done on Best revealed that his alcohol level was .85 micrograms. He, nonetheless, denied the charge and was released on self-bail. As a condition for bail, he is required to report to the Police Force’s Traffic Headquarters on specified dates until the completion of his trial.

The 41-year-old cyclist died after being struck down by Best in an early morning accident on the Rupert Craig Highway, in the vicinity of the Russian Embassy.

Best, who was arrested by Police, complained of feeling unwell and was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was treated for cardiovascular ailments and trauma under Police guard. He was later released on $100,000 station bail.

Thus far, Bentley’s family has been lamenting on the snail pace of the trial and they believe that justice is being delayed.