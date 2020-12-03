Gary Best freed of causing death of national cyclist Jude Bentley

Former Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and Member of the Peoples National Congress Reform (PNCR) Gary Best was today freed of the charge of causing the death of national cyclist Jude Bentley in a road accident.

Bentley, 41, was struck down and run over by a vehicle driven by Best on February 8, 2020, on Clive Lloyd Drive near the Russian Embassy turn. At the time of the accident, both Best and Bentley were travelling in an easterly direction.

Best, in an interview with reporters, said he is happy with the outcome of the case and expressed hopes that the family can accept the ruling of the court.

Investigators found that Best was driving under the influence of alcohol. After the accident, Best was taken into custody but later complained of feeling unwell and as such was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted.

He was being represented by prominent Attorney-at-Law Nigel Hughes.