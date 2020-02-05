Garbage collectors attacked, robbed at gunpoint

Three garbage collectors were this morning attacked and robbed at gunpoint while they were executing their duties at Warlock, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The incident occurred just after 05:00hrs.

INews understands that the men were robbed of money, lunch bags, and cellular phones.

The driver of the truck was also robbed of his marriage ring.

At least two of the workers were badly beaten during the ordeal.

The men, who are attached to Puran Brothers Inc., are extremely traumatised.

Solid Waste Director Walter Narine, in a social media post, informed that as a result of the incident, garbage collection for the community has been postponed to tomorrow.