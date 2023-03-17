Garbage collector remanded for killing Berbice youth

Ryan Dhanpat, a 34-year-old garbage collector, has been remanded to prison for the murder of Kevin Small, 22.

Dhanpat appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court today where he was not required to plead to the indictable charge of murder.

The accused was remanded until April 28.

Meanwhile, the court was told that the police are still looking for a second suspect, however, the prosecution informed that the investigation has been completed and they are awaiting the autopsy report.

Small, called “Padeye”, of Patrick Dam, Mount Sinai (Angoy’s Avenue), was fatally chopped during the incident on Sunday last.

Another person, Shamar Willson, was also injured during the altercation.

Reports are that the victims and the suspects were involved in a fight a few days prior regarding a mobile phone.

Then on Sunday morning at around 10:30hrs, Small, Wilson and another friend left home for the Canje River at Caracas to swim.

Upon their arrival, three other youths approached them, during which an argument ensued, which subsequently resulted in a fight.

In his bid to escape, Small jumped into the river but was grabbed by one of the attackers who started firing chops.

The police said Wilson jumped in to help his friend but one of the attackers turned his attention to him and wounded him with a cutlass.

Reports are that Wilson was subsequently assisted to get to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Small reported fled the scene and went into hiding. Police Commander Shivpersaud Bacchus said his body was discovered at a home at Caracas which is the neighbouring community to Mount Sinai.

