Garbage collector charged for robberies

Aubrey Price, a garbage collector of Princes Street, Georgetown, was Monday slapped with three counts of break and enter and robbery charges when he appeared before Magistrate Sherdel Issacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

He pleaded not guilty to all two of the charges and guilty to one.

The first alleges that between June 11 and 12, 2019, he broke into a storage bond owned by Sheron Nurse and stole four cases of banks beer bottles.

It is also alleged that on February 15, 2019, he broke into the home of Marsha Baird where he stole a Samsung tablet valued $40,000, two flat screen televisions valued $216,000, a cellphone valued $30,000, a laptop valued $100,000, and a gas cylinder valued $6,000.

The other charge states that on March 15, 2019, he stole a gas cylinder. Price pleaded guilty to this charge, explaining that on the day in question, he saw the victim’s home opened and so he entered and stole the gas cylinder.

Magistrate Issacs-Marcus sentenced the man to one year imprisonment for this charge. Price was remanded to prison on the other two charges and his next court appearance is slated for June 24, 2019.