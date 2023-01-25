“Gansta” wanted over discovery of shotguns in Berbice

A wanted bulletin has been issued for John Byass also known as “Gansta” in connection with the discovery of two 12-guage shotguns during an operation conducted by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU).

The operation was conducted on Sunday at Dukestown, Corentyne, Berbice during which a search of a house led to the discovery of the shotguns.

In a statement, CANU said Byass was seen fleeing the scene as the officers were gaining entry into the building in question.

Meanwhile, the weapons were confiscated and transported to CANU’s Headquarters in Georgetown.