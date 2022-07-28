Ganja found under Stabroek Market clock during Police operation

A quantity of ganja was on Wednesday evening found in a black plastic bag at the side of a stall under the Stabroek Market’s clock.

The discovery was made following an operation by ranks of the Regional Division 4’A’ at Stabroek Market Square during which several persons were stopped and searched but nothing illegal was found.

However, searches between and around several stalls were conducted during which a quantity of cannabis was unearthed. The ganja was taken to the Brickdam Police Station, where it was weighed and amounted to 189 grams.

No arrests were made.