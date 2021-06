A joint exercise by Prisons and Police officers have unearthed several contraband items at the Mazaruni Prison in Region Seven.

The search was conducted on Saturday at the Special Watch and Bricks sections of the prison.

The following items were found:

3 cellular phones

148 grams of cannabis

34 cigarettes

5 lighters

8 improvised weapons

2, two-litre bottles of fermented wine

1 metal spoon

1 earpiece

2 cellphone adapters

1 cellphone casing, a

quantity of tobacco and other prohibited items.