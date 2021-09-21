Gang member remanded for shooting at cops in Linden

Twenty-four-year-old Renard Caesar was on Monday remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for discharging a loaded firearm with intent to maim, disfigure or cause actual bodily harm.

Police stated that the accused discharged several rounds at Orlando Joseph, Kurt Fiedkou and Darius Frank. The incident took place at South Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

However, during his appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, he was not required to plead to the indictment which was laid contrary to Section 55 (a) of the Criminal Law Offences Act Chapter 8:01.

Caesar will make his next court appearance on October 11, 2021.

It was reported that in the wee hours of Friday last, Police were on mobile patrol in the vicinity of Five Corner, Mackenzie, Linden, when loud rapid explosions which sounded like gunshots were heard.

As a result, the ranks went to Speightland, Kara Kara, Mackenzie, Linden, where they observed a black motor car travelling towards the Police vehicle at a fast rate.

The ranks managed to intercept the car, during which an identifiable male exited the vehicle from the front passenger side, discharged a round in the direction of the ranks, and drove off.

In response, the ranks pursued the motor car, which subsequently crashed into the fence of the Mackenzie Sports Club.

The male then exited the car, climbed the fence, and began running, while an identifiable female was seen crawling out of the car. Upon seeing this, the ranks went behind the duo, thus resulting in the arrest of the male, who was found hiding in a clump of bushes.

The Police have said that another identifiable male, who was also an occupant of the said motor car, made good his escape.

Further, the Police related that the ranks went to the scene where the loud rapid explosions were heard and conducted a search during which four 9mm spent shells were found in a yard at Speightland, Kara Kara.