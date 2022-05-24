GA-FDD warns of dangers of accidentally consuming “copycat labelled” cannabis products

The Government Analyst – Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) has issued a statement warning consumers that ‘copycat’ packaging of edibles made with hybrid cannabis (marijuana) may be easily confused for popular snack foods.

This warning is being issued to all consumers, especially children, about the accidental ingestion of these tetrahydrocannabinol or THC products. These ‘copycat’ labelled cannabis products are a public health concern given that people -including children-could mistake them for snacks and accidentally consume them.

The edible products in question are specifically designed to look like popular branded foods using similar brand names, logos, and package designs. The department is aware that the ‘copycat’ products are packaged to resemble Chips Ahoy, Sour Patch, Fruity Pebbles and Chocolate Fudge Brownies.

Reports of both children and adults who eat these THC-infused edibles include adverse events like hallucinations, increased heart rate and vomiting. Many individuals especially children may be hospitalized after consumption. Consumers are therefore urged to immediately seek medical attention at the nearest hospital or health centre should any of the products be accidentally consumed.

Hybrid cannabis plants are made by crossbreeding two or more plants, such as sativa and indica plants, to make a hybrid. Hybrids are basically a combination of the positive characteristics of the different strains bred together. They can be broken down into three categories:

Sativa-dominant hybrids – provide physical and mental relief with a cerebral high and a relaxing body effect. Indica-dominant hybrids – provide full-body relief with a relaxing, cerebral high. Even hybrids (50/50) – provide an even head and body high.

Sativa contains a higher percentage of THC causing a more stimulating effect.

The GA-FDD is therefore urging consumers especially school aged children to read product labels before consuming since cannabis (marijuana) products are marketed as enticing candies and sweets, many times copying popular designs of various brands. Consumers are encouraged to reach out to local authorities with any tips on these illegal products that mimic the popular brands to prevent sale and distribution.

For additional information or to report the sale of these ‘copycat’ packaged products kindly contact the GA-FDD on 222-8859, 222-8934 or 222-8857 or visit gafdd.gy to lodge your report.