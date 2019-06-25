GA-FDD clamps down on sale of flour in unlabeled plastic bags

Almost 90 bags of flour have been seized by the Government Analyst Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD), in an ongoing campaign against repackaging of the staple under unhealthy conditions.

According to the GA-FDD, its inspectors swooped down on several retail firms in Georgetown and on the lower East Coast corridor, where the repackaging practice is prevalent.

The smaller quantities of the repackaged flour are usually offered for sale to the public in unlabeled plastic bags.

The Food and Drug Department said this practice violates the country’s Food and Drug Act (Chapter 34:03) and the Food and Drug Regulations Section (18) (1) and Part (6) (2) of the 1971 Food & Drugs Act.

“Importers and distributors who persist in repackaging under insanitary conditions will leave the Department with no other alternative than to rescind their Licenses / Permits to Repackage and / or import wheaten flour in 45Kg bags,” GA-FDD warned.

The GA-FDD promised that similar exercises will be conducted nationwide by enforcers of the National Food and Safety Control Committee.

Meanwhile, members of the public are advised to purchase flour only in properly-labelled bags to help protect their health and safety.