GA-FDD announces recall of some batches of Similac, Alimentum & EleCare baby formula

See full statement from the Government Analyst- Food and Drug Department:

The Government Analyst- Food and Drug Department hereby informs the general public of a voluntary recall of specified batches of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered infant formula produced by Abbott Laboratories, Sturgis Michigan, USA.

The department received an official communication from the manufacturer indicating that a proactive, voluntary recall has been initiated due to four consumer complaints in the United States related to Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport in infants who have consumed the infant formula manufactured in Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan facility.

Although the local distributor has initiated this recall exercise, the department hereby advises persons who may be in possession of any of the recalled powdered infant formulas with the batch numbers listed below, to discontinue use immediately and where possible return to the point of purchase.

The implicated powdered infant formula products are:

PRODUCT NAME AND PRESENTATION BATCH NUMBER SIMILAC SPIT UP INFANT FORMULA 12.3 OZ PWD 28026K800 SIMILAC SPIT UP INFANT FORMULA 12.3 OZ PWD 31504K800 SIMILAC SPIT UP INFANT FORMULA 12.3 OZ PWD 34855K800 SIMILAC ADVANCE INFANT FORMULA 12.4 OZ PWD 22243K800 SIMILAC ADVANCE INFANT FORMULA 12.4 OZ PWD 35986K800 SIMILAC SENSITIVE INFANT FORMULA 12.0 OZ PWD, 6 CT 32619K800 SIMILAC SENSITIVE INFANT FORMULA 12.0 OZ PWD, 6 CT 32627K800 SIMILAC PRO-SENSITIVE INFANT FORMULA 22.5 OZ PWD, 4 CT 24509SH00 SIMILAC PRO-SENSITIVE INFANT FORMULA 22.5 OZ PWD, 4 CT 26744SH00 SIMILAC PRO-ADVANCE INFANT FORMULA 20.6 OZ PWD, 4 CT 28008SH00 SIMILAC PRO-ADVANCE INFANT FORMULA 20.6 OZ PWD, 4 CT 30369SH00 SIMILAC PRO-ADVANCE INFANT FORMULA 20.6 OZ PWD, 4 CT 31481SH00 SIMILAC PRO-SENSITIVE INFANT FORMULA 20.1 OZ PWD, 4 CT 28102SH10 SIMILAC PRO-SENSITIVE INFANT FORMULA 20.1 OZ PWD, 4 CT 31453SH00 SIMILAC PRO-SENSITIVE INFANT FORMULA 20.1 OZ PWD, 4 CT 35054SH00 ELECARE JR UNFL PWD 31408Z200 ELECARE JR UNFL PWD 31408Z200 ELECARE UNFLAVOR PWD 23439Z200 ELECARE UNFLAVOR PWD 25563Z200 ELECARE UNFLAVOR PWD 25563Z200

Further information concerning the public warning issued could be found on the US FDA website, here: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/abbott-voluntarily-recalls-powder-formulas-manufactured-one-plant. In addition, the department can be contacted at 222- 8859/60 for further guidance relating to this public health announcement.