G/town men charged with ‘waiting for an opportunity to commit a felony’

Marlon Garett, a 25-year-old Labourer of Lot 3 Hadfield Street Lodge, Georgetown; Jamal Anthony, a 28-year-old Labourer of Guyhoc Park Squatting Area, Georgetown; and Owen Boston, a 23-year-old Labourer of Lot 1286 Block ‘E’ Cummings Park, Sophia, Georgetown were all arrested on 2024-08-08 by ranks from Providence Police Station and charged today (Monday) for the offence of ‘Waiting for an Opportunity to Commit a Felony’.

The charge was laid contrary to Section 6 (1)(c) of the Prevention of Crime Act, Chapter 9:01.

Police arrested the three men on 2024-08-08 at Heroes Highway, Providence, East Bank Demerara. They were in a vehicle at the time, and one of the suspects had an unlicensed firearm in his possession.

The three accused appeared at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court #3 before Magistrate Dylon Bess, where the charge was read to them. They pleaded not guilty, and bail was granted in the sum of $200,000 each.

The matter was adjourned to 2024-09-21 for statements.

Meanwhile, Jamal Anthony answered to a separate charge today in front of the same Magistrate, this time for the offence of ‘Possession of Firearm without License’.

Anthony pleaded not guilty and was placed on $300,000 bail.

