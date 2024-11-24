G/town businessman nabbed with illegal gun, ammo

At about 03:15 hrsh today, acting on information received, a Police team led by an Assistant Superintendent proceeded to Middleton Street, Campbellville, Georgetown in the vicinity of a popular sports bar/nightclub.

The Police team disembarked a Force vehicle where they saw a group of persons gathered on the roadway outside the bar.

Police approached the group, and one of the individuals in the group – Jason Carmichael, a 38-year-old businessman from Lamaha Park, was found in possession of a .38 revolver which contained one .38 spent shell. The serial number was filed off on the firearm. Carmichael, a Rastafarian, was asked if he was a licensed firearm holder and he replied, “I got the firearm from another rastaman.”

He was told of the offence committed, cautioned and arrested. He was escorted to Kitty Police Station with the firearm and spent shell. Jason Carmichael is presently in custody pending investigations.

