Funding available for March 19 elections – PPP

…says GECOM using delaying tactics

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic is holding out that the laws of Guyana are clear on funding to host regional and national elections despite GECOM’s claims that there are not enough funds to host the elections.

The party stated that GECOM has the option of redirecting the $3 billion set aside to conduct House to House Registration to host elections that are constitutionally due on March 19- 90 days after the passage of the no confidence resolution.

The PPP points to Act 4 of 2015 – the Fiscal Management and Accountability (Amendment) Act 2015, Section 80 B (8) which states that “The appropriation of a Constitutional Agency approved by the National Assembly shall be disbursed as a lump sum by the end of the month, following the month in which the appropriation was approved.”

Section 80B (7) of the same act also states “The annual budget of a Constitutional Agency approved by the National Assembly shall not be altered without prior approval of the National Assembly.”

The act stated that the Finance Minister is prohibited from altering the appropriation to GECOM, as he is empowered to do with the appropriations of non-constitutional agencies, but does not prevent GECOM from utilizing the “lump sum” as it sees fit to carry out its functions.

“Undoubtedly, today’s action by GECOM is intended to influence the court proceedings, set to continue tomorrow (Wednesday, February 20, 2019). The Constitution make clear that the judiciary cannot extend the deadline for which General and Regional Elections are constitutionally due; rather such an act remains in the remit of the Legislature” the PPP stated.

In this light, the party is calling on all Guyanese, as well as the international community, to condemn GECOM’s complicity in the violation of Guyana’s Constitution.

Further, PPP/C notes that President of the current administration, David Granger will be held accountable for negative consequences for Guyana and the Guyanese people.