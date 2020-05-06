‘Full transparency vital to credibility of electoral process’ – Commonwealth SG

Commonwealth Secretary General, Patricia Scotland, today, welcomed the commencement of the recount of votes cast in the March 2 polls, saying that full transparency and adherence to the rule of law is vital to the credibility of the electoral process in Guyana.

“I welcome the commencement of the recount process in Guyana today. Full transparency and adherence to the rule of law is vital to the credibility of the electoral process,” she said on her twitter feed.

Scotland said the Commonwealth continues to support the process through its Senior Electoral Adviser to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

The Commonwealth mission, which was deployed by the Commonwealth Secretary General to observe the March 2 polls, had withdrawn from the process over allegations of electoral fraud.

In particular, the Observer Group had stated that the vote tabulation process for District Four was “not credible”.

The national recount commenced this morning with a few hiccups.