Full House’s Lori Loughlin in custody over college bribery charges

[BBC] US actress Lori Loughlin, of the sitcom Full House, has surrendered to authorities in Los Angeles after being charged in a college cheating scam.

Her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, was in court on Tuesday, along with Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman, who was also charged.

They are among the 50 people implicated in a criminal scam to get their children into top US colleges.

Yale, Stanford and Georgetown were among the destination universities.

The accused parents – many of whom are celebrities or CEOs of major companies – are said to have paid a firm up to $6.5m (£4.9m) to cheat on students’ college entrance exams and bribe top coaches to offer fake athletic scholarships for non-athletic students.

The schools have not been accused of wrongdoing and several are investigating the matter internally as well.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-47557056