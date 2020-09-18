Full Framework Agreement signed between the Guyana Government and the USA

Guyana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd, on behalf of the Guyana Government, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on behalf of the USA Government, today signed a Framework Agreement to strengthen energy and infrastructure finance and market building cooperation between the two countries, in the context of the Growth in the Americas Initiative.

President Dr Irfaan Ali had announced that the agreement will stimulate the enhancement of the business environment for US private sector investment in Guyana, particularly in the fields of energy – both non-renewables and renewables – and infrastructure. He noted too that the agreement will pave the way for the US private sector to expand their investment portfolio and partner with the Guyanese private sector.

See full Framework Agreement: