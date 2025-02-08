Full access soon on $8.3B upgraded Eccles ‘Dumpsite Road’ – Croal

Construction works to widen and upgrade the Eccles Landfill Road also known as the ‘Dumpsite Road’ on the East Bank of Demerara has been completed with only a few finishing touches remaining.

The $8.3 billion project saw the widening of a section of the Dumpsite Road, from East Bank Demerara Public Road to the Windsor Estate access road, into four lanes. The project was divided into six lots.

Back in December, Housing Minister Collin Croal had told this publication that the works to widen the road into four lanes had been completed with just the construction of a bridge remaining at the western end, connecting to the East Bank public road.

Earlier today, Croal revealed the bridge is now completed and final touches all that remains are final touches.

“In all six lots, the road work is completed. In fact, four of the six are 100 per cent [completed]. The last lot – Lot Six which is closer to the East Bank public road, the road is complete and all that is left [to do] is the road markings and putting in the guard rails… And at Lot One, which is closer to Windsor Road, the road is completed and all that is left to do is [installing] the guard rails and [do] the road markings,” he explained.

Government had previously widened the Windsor Estate access road into four lanes and so now works are being done to widen the turn from the Dumpsite Road onto the Windsor Road to match the expansion works.

“But [these additional works are] not affecting anything,” Minister Croal assured, adding that persons will get “…full usage [of the Dumpsite Road] very shortly.”

When fully open, the newly expanded Dumpsite Road will provide an alternative route, connecting the East Bank Public Road to the Heroes Highway at the Eccles Roundabout or Jaguar Roundabout.

Previously, the Housing Minister had explained that this $8.3 billion road widening project aligns with the government’s broader objective of crucial connector roads to the East Bank thoroughfare, ensuring greater traffic flow and enhanced connectivity throughout Guyana.

Works began several years ago on upgrading the Eccles Landfill Road with an initial cost of $1.2 billion, however, it was later extended in keeping with the transformation of Guyana’s infrastructural landscape.

