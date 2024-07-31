Fulcrum LNG considering Guyanese investors in development of gas infrastructure

See full statement from Fulcrum LNG

Fulcrum LNG Selected to Develop Gas Infrastructure to Support Upstream Developments in Guyana

July 31, 2024 – Houston, Texas – Fulcrum LNG is proud to announce that following the Government of Guyana’s public request for proposals, it has been selected to design, finance, construct, and operate the required gas infrastructure to provide gas monetization solutions and support the acceleration of upstream gas developments in Guyana. This key milestone is part of the Government of Guyana’s stated plan to safely and timely develop its gas resources and create an open-access infrastructure system, providing additional monetization alternatives to upstream developers.

This selection underscores Fulcrum LNG’s commitment to advancing energy infrastructure solutions and represents a critical step in bolstering Guyana’s energy sector. The project will play a pivotal role in transforming Guyana’s natural gas sector, enhancing energy security, and boosting the country’s economic growth.

“We are honored to be selected to undertake this strategic energy infrastructure project,” said Jesus Bronchalo, CEO of Fulcrum LNG. “This opportunity aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver innovative, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions to develop gas resources. We look forward to working closely with the Government of Guyana and other key stakeholders to ensure the success of this endeavor.”

The main feature of Fulcrum LNG’s solution will involve the development of state-of-the-art gas processing and modular, scalable facilities to produce Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and NGLs/LPGs for Guyana as well as regional and global markets. Fulcrum LNG has partnered with some of the industry’s leading global firms leveraging advanced technology and industry expertise to deploy the most robust, efficient, and sustainable infrastructure solutions.

This undertaking will provide all upstream developers, in Guyana and regionally, with additional optionality beyond their current contractual arrangements by investing in the development of the necessary open-access infrastructure to monetize their gas resources and thus incentivize the development of those resources. Fulcrum’s proposed infrastructure solutions, in close collaboration with upstream developers, aim to increase the economic viability of current and future upstream gas discoveries, increasing the overall value proposition for the entire basin.

Additionally, substantial economic benefits, including job creation, significant foreign investment, and enhanced energy trade relationships are expected from this venture. In keeping with our project proposal, Fulcrum LNG is considering Guyanese investors in various components of the project.

Fulcrum LNG’s comprehensive approach to the project will include environmental stewardship, community engagement, and adherence to the highest safety standards. Additionally, the company is committed to ensuring that the development of this strategic infrastructure proceeds in a manner that is both sustainable and aligns with national priorities, delivering tangible benefits to the Guyanese people.

For further information, please visit www.fulcrumlng.com or contact us at [email protected]

