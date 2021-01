Firefighters of the Guyana Fire Service are currently battling a major fire caused by two fuel tankers bursting into flames in the vicinity of the Parika Koker, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Inews understands that the vehicles belong to a businessman of Tuschen. One of the drivers received burns about his body and was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he is being assessed.

More details in a subsequent report…