FTCSF, Bon Appétit 592 manage to put smiles on the faces of...
7 new COVID-19 cases; 3 in ICU
Guyana has recorded seven new novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. This is according to the Ministry of Health's updated COVID-19 Dashboard today. The...
Businessman, wife arrested after police found over 4kg ganja in home
A Crane, West Coast Demerara (WCD) businessman and his wife were arrested on Sunday after more than 4 kilograms of ganja were found on...
COVID-19 provided Give Another Chance Foundation with opportunity to shine light on benefits of...
By Lakhram Bhagirat The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has impacted not just the economic and social aspects of society but it has deeply affected the mental...
FTCSF, Bon Appétit 592 manage to put smiles on the faces of Linden children
By Utamu Belle Spreading holiday cheer was a bit different in Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) this time around, as Guyana and the world continue...
Business in COVID-19: Govt-arranged moratoriums with commercial banks helped businesses – PSC Chairman
The novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has not only devastated people’s lives, but also the global economy. In Guyana, the situation is no different. The...
Goed Fortuin man found dead in home
A 49-year-old man was found dead by Police at his Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara (WBD) home after an anonymous caller informed Police of...
Almost 2 years later: $488M asphalt plant built by APNU/AFC, a white elephant
Almost two years after the former A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) Government spent a whopping $488 million to procure parts for...
3 killed on Berbice roadway in first 2 days of 2021
Three persons have lost their lives on the roads in Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), within the first two days of the New Year. The...
3 new COVID-19 cases; 4 in ICU
The Ministry of Health has reported three new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry's updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today, the...
Time extended to cash-in school uniform vouchers
The Ministry of Education has extended the expiry date for the school uniform and supplies vouchers, providing an extra window of time for parents...