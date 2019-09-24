Fruit vendor charged for sexually assaulting 10-yr-old

A fruit vendor was on Monday hauled before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts after he was charged for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old child.

Thirty-five-year-old Devon Mohamed was not required to plead to the indictable charge when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

It is alleged that between August 1, 2019 and August 31, 2019, at Wortmanville, Georgetown, he engaged in sexual activity with a child, that is he touched the child’s genitals.

The matter was held in-camera. Reports are the 10-year-old was left in Mohamed’s care when he allegedly reached under her dress and touched her genitals. Following the incident, the child told her parents what had transpired and the matter was reported to the Police.

The vendor was released on G$100,000 bail.