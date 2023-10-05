Friendship man remanded for assaulting a woman

Twenty-seven-year-old Simon Corlette, a resident of Friendship Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was charged for assault causing actual bodily harm and abusive language.

The offences were committed on a 25-year-old female also of Friendship, EBD.

Corlette appeared at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman on Tuesday where the charges were read to him.

As such, he pleaded guilty to the abusive language charge and was fined $15,000.

In addition, he pleaded not guilty to the assault causing actual bodily harm charge and was remanded to prison. The matter was postponed to October 30, 2023 for trial.

