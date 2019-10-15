Friendship accident: Lone survivor receiving treatment at GPHC

The lone survivor of the horrific smash-up at Friendship, East Bank Demerara (EBD) has been identified as 25-year-old Travis Fullington.

Fullington, of Princes Street, Georgetown, is employed as a presidential guard and is a father of a four-year-old son.

Fullington is currently receiving treatment at the GPHC.

The accident, involving a police car and a taxi, has claimed the lives of five persons.

They are:

Ronnel Barker, a presidential guard who was driving the police vehicle in which Fullington was in.

Denise Josiah and her husband Herbert, who were passengers in the hire car

Lovern Stoby, a Special Constable and mother of four

Leon Tucker, the driver of the hire car who is also attached to the Guyana Defence Force; he was also the nephew of Stoby.

According to reports, Stoby was on the Friendship Public Road when her nephew Tucker drove by and offered her a drop to work.

The married couple, Denise and Herbert were already in the car. They worked at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre.

CCTV footage shows that the taxi and the police car, which was proceeding in the opposite direction, collided head-on.