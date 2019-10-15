Friendship accident: Lone survivor receiving treatment at GPHC

0

The lone survivor of the horrific smash-up at Friendship, East Bank Demerara (EBD) has been identified as 25-year-old Travis Fullington.

Fullington, of Princes Street, Georgetown, is employed as a presidential guard and is a father of a four-year-old son.

Fullington is currently receiving treatment at the GPHC.

The accident, involving a police car and a taxi, has claimed the lives of five persons.

They are:

According to reports, Stoby was on the Friendship Public Road when her nephew Tucker drove by and offered her a drop to work.

The married couple, Denise and Herbert were already in the car. They worked at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre.

CCTV footage shows that the taxi and the police car, which was proceeding in the opposite direction, collided head-on.

 

 

 

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR