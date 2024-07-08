Friends, 17 & 20, missing at Unity Beach; search underway

See below for a statement from the Home Affairs Ministry on two young men who have gone missing while swimming at Unity Beach, Mahaica: Search Operation Underway for Missing Youths at Unity Beach, Mahaica

The Honourable Minister of Home Affairs, Mr. Robeson Benn, is currently at Unity Beach, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, where an extensive search operation is underway for Navin Seenauth, age 20, and Daniel Boodram, age 17, both residents of Unity Village.

Reports indicate that Seenauth, Boodram, and another friend, Joshua Deonarine, a 17-year-old from the same village, went swimming at the Unity beach. Deonarine stated that the water was inshore with heavy waves upon their arrival. Despite the conditions, the youths proceeded to swim. Deonarine, who cannot swim, exited the water after approximately half an hour since the water was about chest height. After getting dressed, he noticed his friends were no longer visible in the water. He searched for them but to no avail and subsequently returned to the village to raise an alarm.

In a united effort to locate the missing youths, a search party was immediately formed and is actively ongoing, with members of the community participating in the search operation. The Guyana Police Force is on-site conducting an investigation, and the Coast Guard will be deployed at first light to assist in the search efforts.

Authorities urge anyone with information which could assist in locating the missing youths to come forward. The community’s support and cooperation are not just important, but also greatly appreciated during this critical time.

