FreshCo Manager charged with attempted murder of customer

Manager of the FreshCo Supermarket, Diamond Public Road, East Bank Demerara, has been charged with attempted murder of a customer, Gregory Solomon.

Xino Xi Qu, 28, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday, where he was not required to plea to the indictable charge.

The charge read that on April 22, 2019, he wound Solomon with the intent to commit murder.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield informed the court that Solomon was shopping at the supermarket and after leaving the premises, he was confronted by the manager, who accused him of stealing a quantity of cash.

The court heard that the manager rushed up to the customer, hitting him to the head. Solomon fell onto the ground, after which he was allegedly cuffed and kicked by the manager.

The matter was reported to the Grove Police Station and the customer was taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre for treatment. Due to the severity of his injuries, Soloman was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was admitted a patient.

After being discharged, Soloman became wheelchair-bound, as a result of his injuries.

Xino’s attorney, in a bail application, told the court his client has no previous conviction and bail should be granted in a reasonable sum.

The manager was released on $400,000 bail on the condition that he reports to the Grove Police Station weekly, until the conclusion of the case.

The matter will continue on May 2, 2019.