French mayor ‘run over’ after row over illegal tipping

[BBC] The mayor of a southern French town has died after allegedly being run over following an argument over illegal tipping.

On Monday Jean-Mathieu Michel, 76, reportedly saw two men dumping rubble and asked them to reload it.

They did but as they drove off Michel was struck and died of his injuries.

The driver of the van has now been placed under formal investigation and could face manslaughter charges. He says it was an accident.

The passenger of the vehicle was released without charge.

Michel has been mayor of Signes since 1983. His death has sparked shock in the community.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-49268725