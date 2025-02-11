French Armed Forces delegation in Guyana for military exchange meeting

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is currently hosting a distinguished delegation from the French Armed Forces, French Guiana contingent, for the 3rd Regional Military Exchange Meeting, taking place at the Officers’ Mess, Base Camp Ayanganna. The meeting focuses on strengthening military cooperation and exploring new areas of partnership between Guyana and France.

At the formal opening ceremony this morning, Chief of Defence Staff ,Brigadier Omar Khan, MSS, welcomed the French delegation, led by Superior Commander of the Armed Forces in French Guiana, Major General Marc Le Bouil and expressed his gratitude for their visit.

He acknowledged the strong, enduring relationship between the two nations, built on both military and civil partnerships. Brigadier Khan emphasised the importance of continued collaboration, particularly as France prepares to establish its first embassy in Guyana.

“Our partnership extends beyond the military domain and includes economic, trade, and diplomatic relations,” Brigadier Khan noted. “We look forward to deepening our relationship and reinforcing our shared commitment to regional security and stability.”

Brigadier Khan also expressed appreciation for France’s continued support to Guyana, and noted that this support has been instrumental in fortifying Guyana’s security posture, fostering mutual trust, and enhancing bilateral ties.

In his brief remarks, Major General Le Bouil echoed Brigadier Khan’s sentiments, highlighting the shared commitment to building capacity and trust between the two nations. He noted that Guyana and France have stood side by side, tackling common challenges, adding that this collaboration is crucial as the two nations strive for continued stability, peace, and the ability to work together in sharing information and resources. “It is vital for both countries to maintain a strong relationship, for it is important to have a strong neighbour,” he noted.

The 3rd Regional Military Exchange Meeting continues to provide an important platform for dialogue, partnership, and cooperation, with both countries committed to furthering their military, security, and diplomatic objectives.

