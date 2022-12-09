Free service for passengers using support vehicles across the Demerara River amid speedboat strike

See full statement from the Maritime Administration Department:

The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) wishes to inform all commuters traveling between Georgetown and Vreed-en-Hoop that the Guyana Defence Force has added six buses to assist in shuttling passengers across the Demerara River (Demerara Harbour Bridge) from 14:00hrs to 20:00hrs.

Passengers wishing to be transported by the army buses are asked to assemble at the

Ashmins building at the corners of High and Hadfield street Georgetown.

14 boats from the Parika service were also added to the route to compliment the relief efforts of the MARAD, Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard, Guyana Police Force and Sheriff Security.

All support service vehicles will operate free of cost for today December 9, 2022. These services are offered to commuters in response to the strike action taken by the water taxi operators as a consequence of MARAD’S decision not to increase the fares.

MARAD wishes to reinforce that the fare for the Georgetown to Vreed-en-Hoop crossing remains one hundred dollars ($100.00).