Free manicures, haircuts, health services for visually impaired tomorrow

A group of social work students at the University of Guyana is hosting a fair aimed at offering healthcare and self-care services for the visually impaired.

The event will be held on March 29, 2019 (tomorrow) at the Guyana Society for the Blind, starting from 09:00hrs.

The medical services offered are: glucose testing, blood pressure testing, physiotherapy, dentistry services, among others. Additionally, staff of the Carnegie School will be providing self-care services such as: manicure and pedicure.

Free haircuts will also be provided.

Persons who are visually impaired are encouraged to participate and benefit from the services being offered.