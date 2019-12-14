Free and fair elections integral for credible investments – AmCham

The American Chamber of Commerce in Guyana (AmCham) on Thursday evening hosted its inaugural Black Tie Recognition Gala, reflecting on their achievements throughout the year and their plans for 2020.

President of AmCham Guyana, Zulfikar Ali expressed that the organisation will remain committed to partnering with other agencies to ensure free and fair elections at the upcoming March 2, 2020, polls. This is indeed important, he noted, in building investors’ confidence in the local markets.

Along with that, the US embassy has come on board with the Chamber to provide training and other necessities at that time.

“Our organisation is committed to working with other Private Sector organisations, international partners and members of the diplomatic community to promote for free and fair elections, the maintenance of the rule of law and the respect of Guyana’s Constitution – all of which are integral and critical for the growth of business, the attraction of credible investment and investors; and the general wellbeing of all Guyanese,” Ali expressed while addressing the gathering at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown.

He added that he knows that “we all share our freedoms and liberty. It is what drives nation-building and entrepreneurship. These should not be taken for granted. AmCham in collaboration with the US embassy in Guyana will provide training for journalists and elections reporting, which is critical during these times.”

Reflecting on 2019, he said that through the support of local and foreign companies, they were able to achieve more than the intended target.

“What is unique about the support is that it came from both international as well as local companies…At AmCham Guyana, we will be using this time to plan for the year ahead since we are very pleased that we have exceeded our expectations and met our targets for 2019. 2020 promises to be an exciting year not only for AmCham but for the people of Guyana.”

Meanwhile, US Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch in her address, indicated that business should also entail giving back to communities.

“To have the name America in your title has certain advantages but it also comes with certain responsibilities. You need to represent what is best about America in both how you do business and also how you live in your community. American values, like Guyanese values, include the power of giving to make communities better,” the diplomat asserted.

AmCham Guyana is a voluntary, non-profit, membership organisation committed to promoting and enhancing commercial relations between the United States and Guyana. The Chamber has grown since its establishment in 2018, with just under 100 members in such a short span of time.