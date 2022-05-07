‘Freak storm’ damages houses, power poles in West Berbice

Residents in the West Coast Berbice (WCB) village of Experiment, Bath, are counting losses after a “freak storm” ripped off the roof of several houses as well as damaged sheds and utility poles in the area.

The storm which started late Friday night brought heavy rain. After ripping out zinc sheets from the roofs of several homes, belongings in the houses were soaked, and in some cases, damaged.

Fences were also damaged during the storm.

Electricity in the village was cut after powers lines were also destroyed with at least one utility pole being uprooted.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) Democratic Council’s Information Department said Regional Vice-Chairman, Rion Peters, is currently on the ground assessing the situation.

“Residents are still counting their losses as a result of a freak storm last night which damaged several homes and cut down power lines in the Experiment area, Bath, WCB.”

According to the Department, Peters has indicated that several Agencies have been contacted including the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).