Fourth batch of students graduate from TOTALTEC Academy

Twenty-five (25) Guyanese students graduated from the TOTALTEC Academy under their Oilfield Safety and Operators training.

This is the fourth batch of students to graduate from the academy, bringing the overall total of graduates to just over 100. The batch consisted of males and females and is a hallmark to TOTALTEC’s vision of preparing Guyanese for the emerging oil and gas sector.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), TOTALTEC CEO, Lars Mangal, indicated that the road does not stop here for the graduates, as TOTALTEC will be looking to match them up with companies who will need trained professionals, thereby ensuring that those graduates go on to become employed.

“We’re going work with yourselves on the positioning and the matchmaking with different companies to ensure that eventually, you will get the career you are looking for in the oil and gas industry.”

In his remarks, Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin noted that with the advent of the Oil and gas sector in Guyana, huge economic transformations are expected to occur. He said the Coalition Government, therefore, supports training programmes that are aimed at building local capacity, DPI reported.

The graduates were trained in the fields of Basic Safety, Rigging and lifting, Oil and Gas Operations, Safety; Environmental Best Practice, Occupational Hygiene and Health, Emergency Response, Transport and Cargo handling, Banksman Slinger and Practical Training.