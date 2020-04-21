Four years’ jail each for duo over narco trafficking

Two men who were busted by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Saturday with cocaine and cannabis were on Monday charged for narcotics trafficking.

Lawrence Harper, 28, a porter of Lot 592 Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara (ECD), and Stanley Mann, 32, a driver of Lot 7 Industry, ECD appeared at the Linden Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Wanda Fortune.

The duo admitted to the joint charge which stated that on April 18, 2020 at Mabura, Upper Demerara River, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), they had in their possession 89 grams of cocaine and 6818 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

They were both fined $240,300, and sentenced to four years in prison.