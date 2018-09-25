Four suspects in custody after gun found on one of them- Police

Four male suspects who were reportedly seen acting suspiciously by a plain clothes officer in the vicinity of Queenstown, Georgetown, were taken into custody after one of them was found in possession of an unlicenced Magnum pistol with seven live rounds.

Describing the action of the officer in arresting the men as courageous, the Police said the men who were all riding on bicycles reside in in Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Moreover, it was detailed that the suspects are being questioned in relation to several armed robberies.