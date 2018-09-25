Four Prison Officers to be charged for smuggling contraband into Lusignan Prison

Four Prison Officers are expected to face the Court of Law later this week after they were discovered smuggling contraband into the Lusignan Prison.

The officers were reportedly caught on Sunday last with a bottle of rum and a pack of cigarettes.

The items were reportedly being taken into the prison for prisoners.

According to Prison Director, Gladwin Samuels the Prison Officers will be charged and interdicted from duty today and are expected to face trial on Thursday.

He reiterated that “A firm stand must be taken against the smuggling of banned items into prisons”.

Earlier this month, two other Officers of the said prison were forced to tender their resignations when they were caught trying to smuggle contraband into the prison.

The offence became known by the prison’s Gate Keeper who alerted the rank that brought it in; reportedly opening the Prison gate to allow his colleague to get rid of the illicit substances.

INews understands that both ranks, when confronted, confirmed the information was true and tendered their resignations.

And earlier this year, three prison officers were arrested as they were attempting to smuggle cannabis into the said facility.