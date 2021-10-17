Four more die; 93 new COVID-19 cases

Four more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died, according to the Ministry of Health today.

This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to 870.

These latest fatalities include a 44-year-old and 65-year-old male, both of whom are from Region Four along with a 51-year-old female also from Region Four and an 83-year-old woman from Region Seven. They were all unvaccinated and died on October 16.

According to the Health Ministry, the patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

Meanwhile, it was also reported today that another 93 persons have contracted COVID-19. With this, the total number of confirmed cases in the country is 34,455.

However, only 3,853 of these are currently active cases, that is, 28 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and remaining persons in either home or institutional isolation.

There are also four other persons in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 29,732 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.