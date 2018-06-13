Four in custody over shooting of GRA officers in Bee Hive

Four men are expected to be charged soon in connection with the shooting at Bee Hive, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on June 7, 2018, which left two of three of Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) Law Enforcement and Investigation (LEID) Officers injured.

According to the GRA on Wednesday, the arrests were made with the assistance of the Guyana Police Force.

The suspects arrested are Ravindra Ramdeo of Non Pariel, ECD, Stephon Motielal and Trevor Motielal of Field Bee Hive, ECD and Andrew Motielal of Helena, Mahaica.

This publication had reported that on the day in question, the LEID Officers were preparing to intercept a motorcar which was suspected to be involved in the smuggling of alcohol and chicken.

While the three LEID Officers were in Bee Hive, enquiring about the owner of a specific house, a white Toyota motorcar approached and the men inside opened fire on the LEID officers.

Shortly after, the motor vehicle drove away, leaving the injured men at the scene.

The GRA officers were subsequently treated for injuries at a private city hospital.