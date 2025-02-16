Four excavators handed over to ECD NDCs

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha on Saturday handed over four mini-excavators to four Neighborhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) along the East Coast of Demerara in Region Four.

Each machine is valued at approximately $14 million and will be used to carry out drainage works in residential communities.

Minister Mustapha disclosed that all 17 NDCs in Region Four will soon have access to an excavator – an investment of approximately $238 million that the Government of Guyana is making to enhance the capacity of these councils to better serve communities.

The Agriculture Minister went onto emphasize the importance of these machines in advancing the development of comprehensive drainage systems to withstand the impacts of climate change. He further noted that the initiative is part of the Government’s broader efforts to modernize and strengthen the country’s drainage infrastructure, ensuring better resilience against flooding.

The NDCs that benefited from Saturday’s handing over were Cane Grove NDC, Unity/Vereeniging NDC, Mon Repos/La Reconnaissance NDC, and Beterverwagting/Triumph NDC.

Earlier this month, Mustapha handed over similar mini-excavators to four NDCs in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice): Blairmont/Gelderland, Rosignol/Zeelust, Union/Naarstigheid, and Bath/Woodleypark.

