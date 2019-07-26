Four companies submit bids for asphalt plant foundation

Four of Guyana’s major contractors on Tuesday submitted bids in excess of $40 million to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) to lay the foundation for the Batch Mix Asphalt Plant which recently arrived in the country.

The asphalt plant already costs in excess of $488 million, but will aid in producing top quality material, primarily used for road construction, once assembled. INews understands that the bids received from contractors were between $46 and $51 million.

The four interested companies were Courtney Benn Contracting Services, H Nauth and Sons, Ivor Allen and S Jagmohan Hardware Supplies.

The bids received will be considered before the contract is awarded.

On July 15, the parts for the plant arrived in Guyana from Germany. They are to be assembled soon at the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DHBC) Garden of Eden branch, East Bank Demerara.

It is expected to reduce costs in the construction of asphalt concrete roads in the near future.

General Manager of the DHBC Rawlston Adams recently explained more in a brief telephone interview with this publication. According to him, “It will enable us to produce much more asphalt at a better quality than we are producing right now, because the plant that we are using is “mix” plant; this plant is a patch mix plant at a 160 tonnes per hour”.

Once assembled, this plant will be the largest in the country and most modern in the region. With these qualities, the plant will be able to not only supply local needs, but international ones as well.