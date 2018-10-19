Former radio talk show host shot dead in Trinidad

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Police were searching for three gunmen who shot and killed a former radio talk show host as he left his home in Santa Cruz, north of here on Friday morning.

Police said that Ricardo Welch, known as the “Gladiator”, was shot as he pulled out of his driveway in the company of a 20-year-old relative, who was not injured during the attacks.

The police said that the men escaped in a waiting vehicle.

Last year, Welch, 54, was awarded TT$700,000 (One TT dollar=US$0.16 cents) plus interest in damages, after a High Court judge ruled that three of his colleagues had defamed his name when they accused him on their radio shows of being a homosexual, along with other derogatory comments.

The three had also accused him of stealing public funds by extorting money from the People’s National Movement (PNM).

One of the three appealed the judgement.

So far, more than 400 people have been murdered here this year.