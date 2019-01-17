Former Presidential Advisor says more int’l observers needed for elections

With the passage of the no confidence motion and general and regional elections being expected as a result of that, calls are being made for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to cover all its bases.

It is against this backdrop that former People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Kwame Gilbert is calling for a larger presence of international observers for the next elections.

“The stakes are the highest they have ever been. Compounded by the deterioration of trust, it is even more imperative to have a wider body of international observers,” he said.

Dr Gilbert, a former Presidential Advisor on Social Policy, told this media group that he would also call on the parliamentary parties to jointly agree for that level of electoral oversight.

His call comes after GECOM reported last October leading to Local Government Elections that there was a shortfall in applications for election observers.

Following that update, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union submitted their applications to become observers. Their applications were approved.

Dr Gilbert also pointed to the need for more groups and countries to join in observing the next elections, which by all suspicions could be another historic one.