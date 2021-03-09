Former President Donald Ramotar receives COVID-19 vaccine

Former President Donald Ramotar has received the COVID-19 vaccine and is encouraging everyone to follow suit when the opportunity avails itself.

In a short video message posted to the Ministry of Health’s Facebook page, Ramotar said that he understands the frustration faced by Guyanese as they grapple with the effects of the pandemic – one year later.

“I know that many people have been frustrated, they can’t get a chance to go out and they can’t get a chance to enjoy themselves, to socialize with friends and family and the quicker all of us take the vaccine, the faster we will be able to get back to normalcy in our lives.

“So I want to encourage all of you that as soon as the opportunity avail itself, you should take the COVID-19 vaccine and make a contribution not only to saving your own lives and protecting yourself and your family but making a contribution to our country to get back to a normal life,” Ramotar said.

Covid-19 vaccines are currently being offered to frontline workers as well as the elderly population.