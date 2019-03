A former police prosecutor was Friday hauled before the Georgetown Magistrates Court charged for fraud after he collected large sums of money to have a charge dropped against an alleged drug trafficker.

Kerry Bostwick, 34, of Pike Street, Kitty denied to Magistrate Leron Daly that he committed the offences by collecting cash on three separate occasions.

The first charge alleged that he collected $100,000 from Oslyn Mandy on January 19, 2017 pretending that he was in a position to have charges dropped against Tyreek Kennedy who was charged for allegedly trafficking drugs.

Bostwick again collected $100,000 from a sister of the accused for the same purpose. And on January 31, 2019, the defendant collected $100,000 from Tenesha Odell, mother of the accused again for the same purpose.

Bostwick was represented by Attorneys-at Law-Bernard DaSilva and George Thomas who both made a successful bail applications on his behalf.

As such bail was granted in the sum of $75,000 on each charge and the accused is expected to make his next court appearance on March 20.